WHEN I FIRST picked up Robert Proctor’s history of cigarettes and the industrial giants that relentlessly purvey them, two things struck me. The first was the stunning cover jacket, which features a wonderful Van Gogh painting of a skeleton with a flaming cigarette in his mouth. The second was the book’s title. Surely another designation could have been chosen. Such a choice of words was all the more puzzling given that Proctor is an accomplished historian of Nazi medical practices and the author of two excellent books on the subject.

Moral outrage over the tobacco industry’s century-long (and counting) merchandising of death colors every word of this book, from the title page to the final entry in the index. When you finish reading this superbly contextualized and harrowing work, I predict you will not only share Proctor’s ire, you will even agree with his titular word choice. (Well, almost; and I hope not.)

Much of this story will be familiar to those who have read Richard Kluger’s Ashes to Ashes, Stanton Glantz’s The Cigarette Papers, and Allan Brandt’s The Cigarette Century. But what makes Golden Holocaust so valuable is that in the years since those fine books appeared, advances in computing and optical scanning have made the tobacco industry’s once-secret archives of memoranda, scientific studies, and outright chicanery freely available. One can now type in any search term into this massive database, and so Proctor has been able to drill this quarry deeper and wider. The result, in Proctor’s hands, is a forcefully written and genuinely alarming tour de force of history, public health, and muckraking.

It is best to begin by reviewing a few statistics, so as to better understand the global reach of such companies as Philip Morris/Altria, R.J. Reynolds, Lorillard, American Tobacco Company/Fortune Brands, and several others. Six trillion—6,000,000,000,000—cigarettes are smoked every year. That means if you placed one year’s cigarette sales end to end, you would create a chain long enough to travel from the earth to the sun and back with a couple of extra round-trips to Mars when the red planet is in near-earth orbit. But that is only a measure of volume. Without question, tobacco consumption comprises the single largest preventable cause of death. And because there is such a long tail between the point at which a smoker first picks up a pack to the point at which he develops a fatal case of emphysema, heart disease, or cancer, many of the deaths predicted today will not occur for decades.