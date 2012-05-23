SIXTEEN YEARS AGO, Dan Chaon came out with a stunning, discomfiting debut collection of short stories called Fitting Ends. Its young narrators related wrenching tales of betrayal, violence, child abuse, and mental illness in oddly subdued, unadorned voices that gave the stories a peculiar, disorienting force. Luckless children and adolescents lurched from unwelcoming town to town, negligent household to household, deadly accident to accident. Yet the author’s emotional penetration, sympathy, and stealthy sense of humor, made reading about these tormented lives a rare and rewarding pleasure.

In his subsequent three books, another collection, Among the Missing, and two novels, the dismal, compelling You Remind Me of Me and the grisly, repellent Await Your Reply, Chaon established himself as America’s pre-eminent Anti-Resilience-Of-The-Human-Spirit literary provocateur, a laudable and necessary role. Chaon’s characters may persist; they may endure; but, refreshingly, they do not prevail. Now, in his most recent collection, he retains his title: the traumatized adolescents and children who flounder through his earlier stories are back, considerably older and not a whit wiser. In Stay Awake, Chaon’s people have somehow reached middle-age but are still somnambulists stumbling through the after-effects of often unthinkable disaster. Pursued by half-remembered terrors, paralyzed by baffled rage, haunted by inarticulate yearning, they remain emotionally deformed, unfinished creatures.

Gene, the protagonist of “The Bees,” whose murderous past is nearly as hidden from him as it is from the reader, has a memory so unreliable he loses pieces of the previous night as thoroughly as long-ago events, often has difficulty knowing exactly where he is, and feels strangely detached from himself. The trauma that triggered these textbook symptoms (the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders is a touchstone for Chaon) is revealed so starkly and vividly in the course of this story that “The Bees” lacks the quieter power of some of the more restrained narratives in this fine, odd collection of what the pulps used to call “weird tales.”

In “I Wake Up,” twenty-five-year-old Robert has adjourned to the bedroom above his adoptive parents’ garage as well as to a misty non-sequential interior world in order to avoid his own horrific act of origin, the murder of two of her children by his biological mother. “I had never been a very good rememberer,” he says in the matter-of-fact, clueless, sad locution of most of Chaon’s male characters. The story begins like a folktale: “Twenty years passed.” And now his eldest half-sister, one of his mother’s eight children (“We all had different dads. All of us were living with her when LaChandra and Nicholas were killed.”) calls him on the phone nightly and revives his slumbering memories. Cassie, like many of the women in the book, employs her own impoverished language—all cliché and psychobabble—to endure: “‘Only connect, Robbie,’ she said to me from time to time. ‘That’s what I firmly believe. Only connect.’” For Robert, this sisterly connection leads ultimately to an appalling epiphany.