It had to happen. With liberals denouncing a Republican "war on women," the right has now answered in kind. Please welcome, ladies and gentleman, to what Slate's John Dickerson once labelled the umbrage wars a spanking-new Republican meme: the Democrats' "war on men."

Observe the less-than-exquisite symmetry:

Democrats base their "war on women" accusation on congressional Republicans' attempts to limit health insurance coverage for birth control; on Republican state legislators pushing bills requiring women to view ultrasounds before they have abortions; and on Rush Limbaugh's now-famous rude remarks about a pro-contraception law student at Georgetown, halfheartedly retracted after advertisers started boycotting his radio program.

Republicans (in the person of Kathryn Jean Lopez, editor-at-large for National Review Online) base their "war on men" accusation on the hurtful labeling of "good men protecting conscience rights" as "cavemen" intent on wrestling "American women back into chastity belts" (that's Maureen Dowd) and as "violently anti-woman" (that's Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization For Women, in a statement put out more than a year ago). Sure, Rick Santorum has "talked about the downsides of contraception ... but he is not going to issue mandates to enforce his views." So quit picking on him for talking about horrible stuff he'll never be able to do!