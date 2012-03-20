Then there are the many wounds that soldiers receive that don’t show visible scarring. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has earned the distinction of being called the “signature injury” of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some studies have shown that up to 1 in 5 soldiers who served in Iraq have suffered a TBI of at least mild severity. Along with various physical symptom manifestations, it’s not uncommon for TBI to cause fluctuations in mood. In more severe cases, it can cause more lasting changes in personality and behavior.

There is also PTSD, which is without question the most publicized psychological consequence of war. Although the disorder was documented as early as the 1600s, the formal diagnosis did not appear until 1980. Spawned from political and social pressures post-Vietnam, the diagnosis found its place in the Veterans Administration as a way to understand, categorize, and treat the thousands of returning veterans with severe psychological distress. There are several accounts in the psychological and medical literature connecting PTSD with violence, including murder.

But we should also be cautious about assuming any direct causality between these psychological conditions and the commission of unwarranted violence. Most PTSD cases involving murder have other contributing factors, such as alcohol intoxication or dependence, prior history of criminal and violent behavior, and co-morbid psychiatric disorders. In other words, it is impossible to determine if PTSD is ever the precise cause of violence or not. As a whole, in fact, the literature shows that those with PTSD have no more proclivity to committing murder than those without the disorder. As for TBI leading to criminal violence in the field, it is unlikely that any soldier suffering a TBI severe enough to alter personality and cause a dramatic shift in behavior would be deployed to a hostile environment. The contrast between pre- and post-injury behavior is typically very evident in moderate to severe cases of TBI, which would alert fellow soldiers, superiors, and medical personnel to the problem before it would have come to a situation like Bales’.

As I mentioned at the outset, it is normal to search for answers when we are faced with events that transcend our understanding of human behavior. The killing and death inherent in war is difficult for most people to comprehend. It is exponentially more so when the killing is committed by an assumed “good guy” and the victims are innocent men, women, and children.

But in the case of the recent massacre in Afghanistan, there is no neat causal box in which it fits. From my experience with soldiers, I can attest that PTSD, TBI, combat stress, relationship discord, alcohol abuse, or any other possible aggravating factor, in isolation, cannot account for the murder of 16 people. It is likely that a combination of factors led to the event—a “perfect storm” of combat, social, and personal stressors. As the final story plays out, we will likely see a picture of someone plagued by the atrocities of war, emotionally and physically drained, burdened by financial and relationship problems, angry at the system for being required to deploy multiple times, and consumed with hatred for a group of people culturally and religiously similar to those who maimed and killed fellow warriors. It will likely be a story that tells of more than one tragedy.