In 1854 the phrase about Christians and the anachronism about the benefits of clergy were struck, and 15 years later the death penalty was eliminated, and a punishment of not less than five nor more than 60 years was prescribed instead.

So the law stands in North Carolina to this day, and it has previously been interpreted to cover fellatio. However, no sentence exceeding five years seems ever before to have been imposed under this statute where the offenders were both adult males—at least the Attorney General of North Carolina was able to point to no instance of a higher sentence when requested to do so in federal court. Why then the catastrophic retribution visited on Defendant B?

Wore Women’s Clothes

Inquiry indicates that Defendant B was a notorious character around town, walking about dressed in female clothes, wearing long hair, and making a public nuisance of himself. Indeed, he walked into his trial—being out on bail at the time—dressed in women’s clothes. There was nothing to be done until he committed a provable overt act, and then evidently there was nothing to be done but put him in jail, virtually for the rest of his life. Apparently North Carolina has no resources other than the statute of Henry VIII, as appropriately modified to meet modern conditions, for dealing with the social problem and the public nuisance—assuming that a North Carolina community is entitled to so consider it—represented by Defendant B.

But there are the federal courts. Defendant B filed a petition for habeas corpus before Judge James Braxton Craven, of the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville. There was a hearing at which Defendant B was represented by court-appointed counsel. Judge Craven fairly recoiled in shock. He found it difficult, however, under applicable precedents, to hold that a cruel and unusual punishment had been inflicted on Defendant B in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the federal Constitution. And he found it perhaps unnecessary to do so, since with only some slight straining an irregularity could be discovered in Defendant B’s trial. Counsel who had earlier been appointed for Defendant B in the state court—other counsel—had had only two daylight hours in which to prepare a defense. The indictment was handed down on a Monday, counsel was appointed at 4:00 p.m. the following Tuesday afternoon, and trial began at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Defendant B had therefore been deprived “of the effective aid and assistance of counsel.” And so, on October 5, 1964, Judge Craven ordered that the defendant be released, unless within 60 days North Carolina chose to retry him. North Carolina, Judge Craven surmised, would very likely retry Defendant B, and so Judge Craven ended the opinion with some advice to his state: “Putting ... [defendant] in the North Carolina prison system is a little like throwing Brer Rabbit into the briar patch. Most doctors who have studied homosexuality agree that prison environment ... aggravates and strengthens homosexual tendencies and provides unexcelled opportunity for homosexual practices. ...