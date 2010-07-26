Afghanistan: What’s Next?

A TNR Symposium
Leon Wieseltier on losing faith in the mission.
Peter Bergen on keeping our promises to the people of Afghanistan.
David Rieff on the Afghan war as a cautionary tale.
Josef Joffe on staying in the country forever.
Amitai Etzioni on liberating our troops from strict rules.
Anna Badkhen on spending aid money in the north.
Fouad Ajami on giving David Petraeus’ strategy a chance to work.
Ahmed Rashid on negotiating with the Taliban.
Steve Coll on no longer blaming the Afghans.
These articles appeared in the August 12, 2010 issue of the magazine.