What’s surprising is that the re-competition, which will inevitably result in lost jobs, displaced students, and disrupted neighborhoods, has garnered very little criticism from early education advocates. This is partly because President Obama—someone generally understood to be a proponent of Head Start—is the one proposing it. As Brookings scholar and former Bush administration adviser Ron Haskins suggested to me, if the plan were put forward today by a Republican president, it would be interpreted as a sneak attack, rather than a reform. In fact, the plan’s early details were crafted by the Bush administration and outlined in the 2007 Head Start re-authorization. The outcry from the Head Start community then, Haskins says, was far greater than it is now.

The current absence of criticism also results from the fact that Head Start doesn’t have a big national teachers union. While other proposed education reforms have been loudly challenged by the National Education Association, Head Start staff are often part of smaller, non-teacher unions. National Head Start Association Director Yasmina Vinci, who lobbies for Head Start, but not its staff, supports the reform wholeheartedly—perhaps in part because the competition will not reduce overall funding. Even if old providers lose their grants, new ones must guarantee to serve the same number of children in the same geographic area.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the plan is pioneering a much-lauded teacher-evaluation tool that relies on in-class observation rather than student test scores (a more controversial measure of teacher quality). The tool, called the “C.L.A.S.S.” (Malcolm Gladwell profiled it several years ago), uses a seven-point scale to assess how teachers connect emotionally with students, how well they manage their behavior, and how effectively they dole out instruction and feedback. Most of the early-ed experts I spoke with praised the C.L.A.S.S., and even skeptics, like Rutgers University's Steven Barnett, admitted it was “better than anything else we have.”



But the “re-competition” plan has definite flaws that risk being overlooked. For one, it places as much emphasis on minor bureaucratic matters as it does on academics and student health. This is how the Mazique program got into trouble. In March 2011, federal inspectors found that Mazique employees had not properly verified that students were poor enough to qualify for Head Start. Though there was no evidence that any students were ineligible, Mazique was deemed “deficient” and will almost certainly close if it loses out in the re-competition. (Eighty percent of Mazique’s funding, as is the case with most providers, comes from the federal government.) Barnett says this sort of emphasis on bureaucratic compliance detracts from Head Start’s academic priorities. The Head Start paperwork burden is already “ten times worse than public schools’,” he told me; Barnett suggested that the Obama administration, wary of attacks on the program’s supposed profligacy, has put an undue emphasis on bookkeeping.

The plan is also insensitive to the fact that several different Head Start programs often operate within a single network. D.C.’s other Head Start provider facing re-competition, UPO, is much bigger than Mazique, encompassing eleven Head Start programs. UPO’s infractions were more serious than Mazique’s—a student in one program was allowed to walk down a hallway unaccompanied, and staff criminal background checks were not performed in another. (No ex-convicts were employed, thankfully.) But if it loses re-competition, 125 staffers, most of whom work in entirely independent programs that had nothing to do with the deficiencies, will lose their jobs. New York City’s and Los Angeles’s citywide Head Start providers, the two largest in the country, are also being forced to compete. They face a problem similar to UPO’s, but on a much bigger scale. New York’s network, for example, has thousands of staff and about 20,000 children at 250 centers—all of whom could be displaced for mistakes that are not necessarily systemic.