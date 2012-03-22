Answer: Don Draper. Maybe if Mitt had a little less data-crunching consultant in him, and a little more ad man cool, his campaign would have managed to change the post-primary conversation without mentioning the “Etch-a-Sketch.”







“It doesn’t matter what I do. People need to hear what I have to say. There’s no one else who can say what I can say. It doesn’t matter what I live.”



Don Draper or Newt Gingrich?

Answer: Newt Gingrich. Is it lines like these that makes Newt, like Don, so irresistible to women?







“Well, I gotta go learn a bunch of people’s names before I fire them.”



Roger Sterling or Mitt Romney?

Answer: Roger Sterling. This should have been obvious. Mitt Romney was a private equity investor: He doesn’t ask anyone’s names before firing them!







“I want a Hilton on the moon. That’s where we’re headed.”



Conrad Hilton or Newt Gingrich?

Answer: Conrad Hilton. To be fair, Newt probably also wants a Hilton on the moon, he just hasn’t said so.







“I find it almost remarkable for a black man to say ‘Now we are going to decide who are people and who are not people.’”



Pete Campbell or Rick Santorum?

Answer: Rick Santorum. Santorum may have grown up in a blue-collar Pennsylvania coal town—and not upper-class New York City, like Pete Campbell—but that’s still no excuse.







“I miss the closet. Homosexuals, not to speak of the rest of society, were far better off when social pressure forced them to hide their activities.”



Bert Cooper or Ron Paul?