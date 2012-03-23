In Kim’s case, it’s not hard to see how that might put him at odds with the Obama administration, at least when it comes to global health, his area of expertise. Kim’s formative professional experience was co-founding and running the group Partners in Health (PIH), which was dedicated to battling expensive, hard-to-treat diseases like AIDS and tuberculosis in the most forsaken places on the planet. To realize that goal, as Ezra Klein points out, Kim and his more famous PIH co-founder, Paul Farmer, had to wage a years-long battle against the global health establishment, which was generally skeptical of the approach. Suffice it to say, he believes in it pretty deeply.

Problem is, the Obama administration has taken a very different (and, in the post-PIH world, equally controversial) position on global health aid: It has slowed the rate of growth in the money the U.S. government spends fighting AIDS and TB abroad, and instead spent a good deal of money on equally deadly but far easier-to-treat illnesses like pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria (especially for children).

I doubt a Wolfensohn or Zoellick type would have challenged this approach—such a person probably wouldn’t have spent much time thinking it through before ascending to the World Bank presidency. But in Kim’s case, opposition to the Obama approach is, you know, the foundational principle of his career. Will he dissent from the Obama administration line or pull his punches?

Of course, as Brad Plumer notes, the World Bank traditionally hasn’t played *that* big a role in global health projects relative to other agencies, and even less so in recent years. But even assuming Kim has no plans to dramatically change that (and, who knows, maybe he does), his role as president still elevates the issue symbolically. The next time the ongoing controversy over Obama’s global health priorities boils over into the public consciousness, he’ll surely be asked to weigh in. I have no idea what he’ll say, but it’ll be pretty fascinating to watch. And probably not the kind of drama the White House was banking on when it made what generally looks like a pretty solid choice.

Update: Just to clarify, I'm guessing this issue came up in Kim's White House interview for the job. But I'd also suspect that, because the people who supported Kim internally (like Geithner, who knew him via Dartmouth) aren't the same people who are on the front lines of global health policy, it's possible that they under-appreciated how bitter the fight between proponents of the current White House view and proponents of the Partners in Health view has been over the years.