Among the greatest fears sparked by the ongoing conflict in Syria is that the country will soon be irreconcilably divided, with sectarian groups implacably pitted against one another in an open civil war. Indeed, there’s no doubting that the Syrian population comprises various ethnic and religious groups, each with its own grievances. But at a rally attended by hundreds of Syrian immigrants last Saturday, I heard a very different message about the Syrian-American community.

The “United for a Free Syria” protest in Lafayette Park, located directly in front of the White House, drew Syrian-Americans who live all across the United States—and who have roots all across Syria. The people I spoke with there were a diverse group: old, young, male, female, and hailing from a variety of sectarian backgrounds. They had come out to show their support for the revolution that started a year ago this week, and to pressure the U.S. government to help in their cause.

While the rally had overtly political aims, one other message I heard from many of the participants was that the Syrian-American community today is actually quite unified. “We were detached from each other. This revolution united us,” said Lama Hamoudi, a former activist in Syria who has been studying at the University of Arkansas for the past five years. “Really, we got to know each other better. We got to know each other from different sects, from different backgrounds.”

Lama was not alone in this sentiment. Many protesters I met were first-generation immigrants, such as Muhammad, who had traveled from Detroit with his family to be at the rally. He told me that, while the regime was trying to claim the revolution was “a sectarian issue,” the Syrian community was “showing more and more that it is one society” and that “no matter with all the differences, we still have respect for each other.”