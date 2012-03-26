For those who’ve been following the “green jobs” story the release late last week of the federal government’s first official green goods and services count was probably a little anticlimactic.

Nearly two years in the making, the one-year “snapshot” of so-called “green jobs” from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 3.1 million people, amounting to 2.4 percent of full-time workers, are employed in the production of goods and services that benefit the environment.

Likewise, it found that the bulk of the jobs—2.3 million of the 3.1 million total—reside in the private sector, with more than 462,000 of the jobs lying in manufacturing.