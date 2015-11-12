“Brilliant” was I suppose the epithet inevitably applied to Louis MacNeice by his contemporaries at Marlborough School and Oxford University. In his case it is especially suitable because it suggests a somewhat opaque surface shining, but also concealing. The question which one asked oneself with MacNeice was what went on fathoms below and perhaps also many miles above this surface. It is a question which perhaps haunted him too, for one of his metaphors is of the iceberg, a third above and two-thirds below the surface. A surface, let me emphasize, does not necessarily have to be superficial. It has texture, radiates light, but all the same provokes questions.

In his personal relations, the opacity of surface resulted in many people finding MacNeice aloof, disdainful, detached and cold. He had a way of leaning back and gazing at one through half-closed eyes which scarcely covered a mocking glance. Secrets he surmised about oneself he did not intend to share, the glance said. They were for his notebook, which might be a long poem kept from day to day—Autumn Journal—oran autobiographical sketch written long after the event, but sharply remembered—The Strings are False.In his reminiscences even of a friend as close to him as Auden, there are patches of reserve which read like ice that has not melted in the surrounding pool of quite genuine admiration and affection.

That this detachment of MacNeice’s was noticeable enough is notorious. A famous occasion at which I happened to be present was when, late in the war, Archibald Clerk-Kerr (later Lord Inverchapel) the British Ambassador at Moscow, returning to London for a visit attended a party given by John Lehman for the young English poets of the thirties and forties. Throughout the party MacNeice, holding a glass in his hand, leaned against a piece of furniture, and gazed around him disdainfully, without addressing a word to anyone. Finally Clerk-Kerr went up to him and told him there was a matter about which he would like to be informed. Did MacNeice come from the Northern coast of Ireland? MacNeice acknowledged that he did. “Ah,” said Clerk-Kerr, “well that corroborates a legend I heard in my youth that a school of seals had landed on that part of the coast, cohabited with the natives, and produced a special race, half-seal, half-human.” MacNeice did look a bit taken aback, as Clerk-Kerr left the room.

One has to take it though that this reserve was essential to MacNeice’s integrity, which was great. The reader of The Strings are False can see also that it was compensated by an appreciation of his friends’ good qualities which he probably could not communicate to them, a genuine concern to form just estimates of others, and a total lack of malice. All the same, it is difficult to read his account of his relationship with Mariette, his first wife, without getting the impression of the extremely cold eye with which he judged her throughout, as fiancée and bride. He seems at pains to show that he was completely conscious of her affectations, artificiality and selfishness from the moment almost when, as an undergraduate, he set eyes on her. It seems more important to him to show that he was never deceived than to admit that he became disillusioned. He does also convey Mariette’s considerable attractiveness and charm, but what is curious is the extent to which his description of her is external and finds no point of rest where the reader can see her simply as a human being requiring not admiration or approval but sympathy. His treatment of the episode of his first marriage differs strikingly from that of John Hilton—his school and undergraduate friend—who writes an appendix describing Louis at school and Oxford giving the impression that Mariette was very much in love, something which MacNeice scarcely takes into account.

The truth of the matter is, I suppose, that MacNeice’s seeming coldness disguised reticence and pride. As he admits, he had cast for himself the role of Stephen Daedalus already at school, and the symbol of the ashplant stick remained with him until long after he left Oxford, when it was abandoned for the more communal gestures of the thirties. That he was Protestant Irish, that his mother died when he was at an extremely early age, that later his father remarried, that at school he quickly made a success of being a buffoon and making the other boys laugh by exaggerating his more grotesque qualities, and—most of all—that he always identified knowledge with power, all these things are significant.