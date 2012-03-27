The federal transportation reauthorization passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month is notable for its (relative) bi-partisanship and for putting in place several key reforms. The bill’s new dedicated freight program, more efficient project delivery mechanisms, and increased in funding for innovative finance programs are all important and laudable, setting the stage for a truly transformative six-year bill in 2013. One amendment, however, disrupted that good feeling and highlighted the difference in how states finance their programs.

The amendment proposed by Senator Jeff Bingaman of New Mexico lowers federal highway aid for states that privatize their roads. The reasoning is that states like Illinois and Indiana that received upfront payments for concessions shouldn’t continue to receive aid for that portion of the state’s highway lanes and vehicle miles travelled. Although not completely privatized, the state no longer spends federal dollars on those roads, so they shouldn’t be factored into formulas that allocate money from Washington.

Some are crying foul, and with good reason. In this time of fiscal constraint, budgets at the federal and state level are severely stretched. More and more states are looking to engage the private sector in infrastructure investment, and many investors are cautious about getting involved in a market where levels of sophistication, goals, and political will vary from state to state. The amendment, in effect, sends a signal to states that they have to choose a side when coming up with a finance strategy for infrastructure. Instead, Washington should be encouraging states to use a combination of available financing and project delivery resources to fill gaps.

Federal programs, like TIFIA, fill finance gaps by providing supplemental and subordinate capital to leverage private funds—but only for the capital costs of new projects, not the operation and maintenance that is needed for existing assets. Concessions are a way to harness the private sector’s expertise in project delivery and share the risk and cost of maintenance and operation. States can use their upfront payment and federal aid to a pay for infrastructure assets that are necessary but need higher subsidies, like transit or other road projects. For example, the concession received for the Indiana Toll Road went in part to capitalize the Northwest Indiana Redevelopment Agency for investments in places like Gary that need it, but are a less attractive investment opportunity to the private sector.