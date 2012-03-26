Less than two weeks after the Credit Suisse visit, 26 New Democrats signed a letter to regulators noting that “millions of public school teachers, police officers and private employees depend on liquid markets and low transaction costs” to retire with “dignity and ease.”

If forced to choose, I’d say “think of the teachers and cops” is my favorite argument in the history of special pleading. It’s the absolute last refuge of weak-kneed congressmen and the moneymen whose bidding they do. The argument goes as follows: Because public pension funds, which partly fund the retirement of government employees like teachers and cops, engage in financial transactions, anything that makes those transactions marginally more expensive is an assault on the dignity in which our cherished public servants can live out their golden years.

What I love about this argument is two-fold.

First, it’s almost infinitely expandable. When you tally up all the public pension-fund money in this country (to say nothing of the private-sector pension funds the New Democrats tossed in for good measure), you’re easily talking tens of trillions of dollars. Which means that, if you take any financial transaction or financial asset imaginable, it’s highly likely that some pension fund somewhere has been a party to it (in the case of transactions) or owned it (in the case of assets). If you live in Washington, for example, you may have noticed ads in recent months urging Congress to back off oil and gas companies for the same reason—too many Americans depend on these companies via stock their pension funds own. But there’s no need to stop at bank regulations or oil and gas companies. Tobacco makers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, weapons designers, casinos—all these industries can claim the same defense if they choose to (and almost certainly have at one point or another).

Which brings us to the second great feature of this argument: It’s pure bunk. Given the trillions being invested, it’s extremely unlikely that any one regulation in any one industry—even the financial services industry, which plays a central role in investing pension money—would have more than a tiny effect on the retirement income of the average teacher or cop. The Volcker Rule, for example, wouldn’t affect the trillions of dollars the pension funds invest through hedge funds, private-equity firms, venture-capital firms, mutual funds, etc., since, unlike big banks, none of these firms are subject to the Rule’s proprietary-trading restrictions.

In fact, when you take into account the risks the Volcker Rule is designed to check, it’s almost certainly a net positive for the average teacher or cop. On the minus side is the extremely marginal potential drop in pension income. On the plus side is the vastly diminished risk that these same teachers and cops will pay more in taxes to bail out a federally-backed bank. So, contra the New Dems, it seems like a pretty damn good deal!