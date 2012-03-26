What other folks are saying about the first day of oral arguments in the lawsuits challenging the Affordable Care Act:
- Lyle Denniston, of SCOTUS blog, provides his typically thorough and insightful analysis of what was really happening in Court today.
- The Volokh Conspiracy rounds up analysis from libertarians, some encouraged by what they heard from the court today—and some, not so much.
- Philip Klein picks up skepticism, even from liberals, that the mandate is a tax.
- Brian Beutler wonders whether Chief Justice Roberts was dropping a hint that he may uphold the mandate.
- At Slate, Dahlia Lithwick revels in the boring discussion of arcane 18th century statutes.
- Economist Henry Aaron, who was in the courtroom, gives a straightforward, easy-to-understand blow-by-blow—who knew economists could write so clearly?
- Sarah Kliff interviews the folks waiting in line at the court, including a pair who, despite opposite views on the case, have managed to bond over their experience.