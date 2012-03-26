What other folks are saying about the first day of oral arguments in the lawsuits challenging the Affordable Care Act:

- Lyle Denniston, of SCOTUS blog, provides his typically thorough and insightful analysis of what was really happening in Court today.

- The Volokh Conspiracy rounds up analysis from libertarians, some encouraged by what they heard from the court today—and some, not so much.

- Philip Klein picks up skepticism, even from liberals, that the mandate is a tax.