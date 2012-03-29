Why would the State Department so brazenly turn a blind eye to human rights concerns in Egypt? Some of the reasons might be geopolitical: Our aid guarantees that Egypt’s military will continue to maintain a peaceful border with Israel, and the military has generally been an ally in the fight against terrorism. But there appears to be another reason as well: One State Department official justified the decision to The New York Times in part by pointing out that American jobs are “reliant on the U.S.-Egypt strong military-to-military relationship.” In other words, if the aid money had been withheld, defense companies like General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin would have seen a disruption in their production of tanks and F-16 fighter jets, thereby prompting layoffs in an economy still struggling to create jobs. According to both companies, close to 700 people could have been let go—many of whom live in states important to this fall’s election.

If this really was a key factor in the decision to release the aid to Egypt, then it is a rather crude example of the United States setting foreign policy based on the needs of defense companies and their employees here at home, rather than realities on the ground in other countries. And it should go without saying that U.S. defense companies and the Egyptian military are two constituencies that do not exactly need more support from the U.S. government.

Supporters of the administration’s policy might point out that, if the State Department had not released the aid, the government could have owed as much as $2 billion in penalties to these same companies. But the fact that this penalty itself exists is a testament to the outsized, and often unconstructive, influence wielded by these contractors in Washington.

According to the Times, Secretary Clinton personally favored a partial waiver—which would have led to the disbursement of only some of the aid—in order to persuade the Egyptian military to hold fast to its promises for a peaceful transfer of political power to the newly elected government. This would have been a wise compromise, one that might have allowed us to preserve Cairo’s peace treaty with Israel, look out for some American jobs, and still provide incentives for the Egyptian military to improve its disastrous human rights record going forward.

Unfortunately, the administration didn’t opt for this more nuanced approach. There may be better and worse justifications for our current policy; but none of these justifications should have so completely trumped our commitment to Egyptian liberals and to core principles of human rights. By blindly disbursing military aid to Egypt—no matter the violations of its government—the United States has positioned itself on the wrong side of Egyptian history.