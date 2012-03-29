FOUNDED IN 1971, AUL is the main legal arm of the pro-life movement. Its strategy is to chip away at abortion rights through state laws and court cases. AUL’s research helped prompt the congressional investigation of Planned Parenthood, which, in turn, the Susan G. Komen foundation cited when it temporarily decided to stop funding the organization. Such efforts have earned Yoest affection from conservative politicians. Representative Joseph Pitts from Pennsylvania, who has known Yoest for “many years,” offered a glowing endorsement via an e-mail from a spokesperson. So did Michele Bachmann.

Yoest, who holds a Ph.D. in politics from the University of Virginia, does not seem like a stereotypical conservative culture warrior. In a book she co-authored with her aunt, she openly expressed the ambivalence she once felt about motherhood. “I’m part of the career generation, and I soaked up all the superwoman messages like a sponge,” she wrote, describing the time before she became a mother. “So even when I was pregnant, I still wasn’t all that eager to become a mom. I was excited about the baby, sure. But not about the mom thing.” Her attitude toward motherhood changed dramatically after the baby came—she is now the mother of five—but Yoest’s willingness to discuss her careerist instincts was refreshing. In 2008, while she was traveling with Mike Huckabee as a senior adviser, her husband shouldered child care duties.

In many ways, these feminist credentials make her an ideal representative for the pro-life movement. “Pro-life activists have been caricatured as male and backward,” explains Donna Harrison, the chair of AUL’s board. “But that is really out of touch with where the pro-life movement is. ... This isn’t about turning the clock back.” People on the other side of the debate recognize this as well. “People like Charmaine are part and parcel ... of weakening the choice movement’s claim that these are a bunch of men who just basically want to keep women barefoot and pregnant,” says Frances Kissling, the former president of Catholics for Choice.

But, while Yoest is personally compelling, it is obvious that many of the things she says are part of a carefully crafted campaign. Indeed, even as I found myself enjoying our conversation, it became clearer to me the longer we spoke just how thin a veneer her focus on women’s health and empowerment really is. When I asked Yoest whether she thought Planned Parenthood—an organization that provides sexually transmitted infections testing, breast exams, and cervical cancer screenings, in addition to abortions—did anything of value, she said, “I don’t think that is the relevant question.” When I raised the issue of birth control, she said, “We don’t actually take a position on contraception.” Later, over the phone, I asked whether she thought abortion should be illegal in cases of rape and incest or when the life or health of the mother is at risk. She wouldn’t say yes or no explicitly, but her positions seemed clear. “There are many women in the pro-life movement who brought babies to term who talk about the importance of not adding another tragedy to a tragedy, so that is the way we look at it in the cases of rape and incest,” she told me. “Deal with the perpetrator in that crime, not the innocent lives caught up in that crime.” Meanwhile, she dismissed cases involving the mother’s life as a “red herring.” “We believe that the baby is a human being from the moment of conception, so, when the woman is pregnant, you have two patients, so that should be your guiding principle,” she said. “Medical ethics are very well-developed on how you make decisions when people are in health crises. Those are very different cases than elective abortion.”

IN RECENT WEEKS, Democrats have been giddy over the growing numbers of women expressing dissatisfaction with the conservative line on abortion. Jokes about transvaginal ultrasounds on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show” have made the GOP seem hopelessly out of touch and retrograde. A recent New York Times article contained interviews with Republican and independent female voters across the country who said they may vote for President Obama on account of the GOP’s recent focus on abortion and contraception.