To The Editor:

I am glad that Jenna Weissman Joselit found my When General Grant Expelled the Jews “richly researched,” “lively,” and “suggestive.” In claiming that “General Orders No. 11 turned out to be a very good thing,” and that “by the time he has his way with Grant, the man ranks right up there with Washington and Lincoln,” however, she substitutes exaggerations of her own creation for anything that I actually wrote or believe. My clearly stated and appropriately nuanced argument is that General Orders No. 11 had an “unexpected aftermath,” and that “Grant’s record with respect to Jews ... requires revision.”

Jonathan D. Sarna, Brandeis University

