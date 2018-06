Of all people, surely my esteemed colleague, Jonathan Sarna, should know that attentive, careful and thoughtful readers — and reviewers — take their cues and draw their conclusions from both the tone and the substance of what is put before them.

Jenna Weissman Joselit

