Our whole life a translation

the permissible fibs

and now a knot of lies

eating at itself to get undone



Words bitten thru words



meanings burnt-off like paint

under the blowtorch

All those dead letters

rendered into the oppressor's language



Trying to tell the doctor where it hurts



like the Algerian

who has walked from his village, burning



his whole body a cloud of pain

and there are no words for this



except himself

Adrienne Rich is an American poet. This poem appeared in the May 2, 1970 issue of the magazine.