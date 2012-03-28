After reading this Rolling Stone piece about Dartmouth (via Felix Salmon), I now see why the school's president, Jim Yong Kim, who Obama just tapped to head the World Bank, made such a good impression on Tim Geithner: They have very similar views on cultural humility--by which I mean how much you can impose your own values on a foreign culture.

Here's Kim in Rolling Stone: "'One of the things you learn as an anthropologist,' he said, 'you don't come in and change the culture.'"

And here's Geithner speaking admiringly of his father, a former development official in Africa and Asia, during an interview we did for my recent book: "My father … is a deep believer in institution-building. You’re finding talent and supporting it. You’re not going to tell them the right thing to do" [emphasis added].

These can be noble sentiments in the abstract, and such cultural humility has been a hallmark of both men's careers from what I gather. (In my book, I describe it at some length in Geithner's case, including the problems therein.) Unfortunately, in Kim's case, refusing to change the culture at Dartmouth appears to have meant allowing gruesome acts of abuse to persist within the university's fraternity system. The full paragraph from the Rolling Stone piece is as follows: