The centripetal painter believes in self-illumination, improvisation, speaking for himself alone. He belongs to a new tribe ofrebels, enfranchised since Cézanne, whose customs make the specialized means of picture-making its sole end. A Cartesian, he feels an absolute split between structure and content. Preoccupied by insistent techniques, he makes of craft his hypnotic guide.

Even non-representational art must fatally represent something. However abstracted or isolated a composition may be from a universal symbol, states of mind, tensions, oppositions are presented. But they are ambiguous. Since they may be many things vaguely, they are seldom intensely or necessarily any one. Although symbols have layers of reference, theyare not ambiguous. They focus and pivot on a single sign. Meanings fly out from their intense source, illuminating everything. Abstracted art, in its slippery personalism, writes naïve autobiographies.

Kandinsky’s Black Lines: 1913 (Museum of Non-Objective Art) might be joyous decoration, springfreshets in release, flowers in a bowl,fireworks, or all, or none, or manyother things. It is nothing intensely orinexhaustibly save a semi-automatic improvisationdispersed in the tasteful,private and indiscriminate exuberanceof its artist.

Poussin’s “Rape of the Sabine Women” (Metropolitan Museum) is scarcely rendered with photographic completeness. It has its own selective abstraction. While the incident of its prétexte may not be near us, its richness, sober complexity, its stoic, frozen atmosphere—implacable, alexandrine—fixes us, not on Poussin’s personality, but on a rite. There is no isolation of individual elements purely as plastic components. Decorum, moral elegance, tragedy are as important as its changeable-silk costumery. Poussin had more pretensions than to be a practitioner; he was part poet and part prophet.

IN SPITE OF a self-separation from the continuous past, centripetal painters look to museums when not at mirrors. Great nature is forgot. Since they have small curiosity past preference, they choose objects for decorative devices, with slight interest in their roots. How can I use this? The Impressionists half-read Japanese woodcuts for bold flat-pattern, ignoring their psychological ferocity. The Cubists, in their demi-science, felt corroborated by African masks, finding in a strict intersection of planes some plastic attraction, but never admitting that such formal intensity sprang from belief in the supernatural, from the sense of a will above the self. The uses Impressionism and Cubism made of prior devices is often arresting. The comparatively rapid exhaustion, as styles, of both Impressionism and Cubism resulted from their decorative or rhetorical fragmentation.

MUSEUMS AND documents continue to be misread. The fact that a movement occurred, has been well collected or monographed, does not mean that it is useful to us now, nor even valid for itself, apart from its own historicity. Impressionism, for example, might be read as a languid digression, a vague disturbance of the peripheries of retinal assimilation, mechanical and mindless, which, while it may have broken down elements of light, decomposed form past legibility, and content past meaning save the accidental} or instantaneous. One might claim the sole service of Impressionism was the fact of Seurat (a fine exhibition of whose work is currently shown for charity at the Knoedler Gallery), himself the reversal of what the Impressionists fancied themselves, since against snapshot he opposed synthesis charged with order, plastic and intellectual, avoiding every immediate improvisation of plein-airisme.

Similarly, the descent from Cézanne, specialized, puritanical, egocentric and tricky, may be considered not progress but poverty. One day we must decide whether Cézanne was start or finish. After forty years his chief service seems to have been to make us look backward in the museums, with his awkward, honest eyes, to see cube, cone and cylinder not as pegs upon which to drape a kaleidoscope of styles, but as primitive structure which had been smothered by tiresome anecdote before him or academic estheticism after him. Through his vision we may see geometry as symbol of a more catholic order, rather than a facility for abstracting derivative, repetitive decoration, which, from retrospective exhibition to one-man show, look like the vignetted photos in a class yearbook. Each face is different, yet all have that uniform, doomed, hopeful vanity of the one most likely to succeed.