[Guest Post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

Yesterday, the Huffington Post reported that a collection of Head Start agencies from ten different states have sued the Obama Administration, claiming a set of new regulations has unfairly jeopardized their federal funding. Roughly speaking, they're filing a lawsuit against their boss.

As I wrote last week, the new rules state that Head Start providers that fail to meet certain criteria will have to compete for funding against other applicants. If a program currently receiving HS funds loses in the re-competition, its grant is revoked, and given to a better applicant. Competition is good, and in theory, so is this reform: Until this year, funding for the Great Society low-income preschool program had been automatic. If you got it one year, you pretty much got it the next.

These particular agencies are suing merely because they are being forced to re-compete—we won’t know whether they win or lose until later this year. But this lawsuit isn’t just sour grapes. As both my piece and the HuffPo note, programs are being re-competed for “deficiencies” that have little to do with Head Start’s most important functions: academics, children’s health, and family services. As HuffPo pointed out, one program was cited for a “deficiency” for giving its workers an end-of-year “morale boost” Walmart gift card.