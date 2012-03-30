There was something slightly poignant, slightly comical about George H.W. Bush's endorsement of Romney yesterday. This sequence in particular (via Mike Allen's replay of the pool report):

As your pool was being ushered out, Romney pointed to a portrait, of the two presidents Bush staring off into a distance, that hung in the far corner of the office. ‘I love that picture over there of the two presidents,’ he said. ‘Father and son. That’s quite a, that’s quite a legacy.’ Bush pointed to the same wall, where a blue flag was encased in glass. ‘And that was the flag that flew over the White House,’ he said. Romney: ‘Oh, is that right? On the day you left? Yeah?’ Barbara Bush, gesturing to a couch – adorned to look like the American flag -- that sat beneath the portrait, said, ‘and the couch was a present.’ ... Bush: ‘It’s from Mattress Mack.’ (Mattress Mack is the nickname of Jim McIngvale, the founder of the Houston-based chain Gallery Furniture.) … Romney: ‘Mattress Mack, I remember Mattress Mack, he’s in Houston, isn’t he?’ Bush: ‘Yeah.’ … Romney: ‘Does he make those custom?’ Barbara Bush: ‘Very few people get them.’ Bush: ‘He made them for us, two of them.’ Romney: ‘Very patriotic.’

Here, for your edification, is part of the wiki entry on Mattress Mack:

McIngvale is best known for his energetic, fast-paced sales pitches, typically ending with some variant of his catchphrase "saves you money!" His distinctive sales style originated from an incident that occurred early on in Gallery Furniture's history. Faced with financial difficulties, McIngvale invested all his remaining money, approximately $10,000, in a television commercial to be aired on two stations. While watching the commercial being produced he became dissatisfied and ad-libbed a sales pitch, speaking rapidly because of the limited amount of time available. The commercial proved very effective, and his sales increased dramatically afterward. ...

In 1987, a chained lion stationed at one of Mac's flea markets owned by 35-year old Gary Durkovitz mauled 8-year old Roxanne Hernandez. The girl was severely injured, and the lion, shot, was later euthanized. Mac was forced to perform community service as a punishment.

Was Crazy Eddie unavailable, or does he just not travel below the Mason-Dixon line?

