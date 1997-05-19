The Numbers Game

In fact, state lotteries are the very antithesis of the American Dream. They are mechanisms by which the state seduces its citizens with the promise of riches, suckering them into gambling away their income and their unemployment checks on games that offer an almost infinitesimal chance of winning big. You are more likely to be struck by lightning, or to find a pearl in an oyster, than you are to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot. As for the argument that the means by which the lotteries raise money should be forgiven because of all the good that lotteries do, forget that too. State lotteries may be a method for converting individual contributions into works of collective good, but they are about as inefficient a way as could be designed. On average, only 34 cents of every dollar spent on a state lottery actually makes its way into a state treasury.

No one is really in the lottery business to help the elderly, improve the schools or save endangered species; those are just the sugar that make statesponsored gambling easier to swallow. The truth about lotteries is simple: like taxes, they exist to raise general revenues for state governments (even when lottery proceeds go to a specific sector of government, they still count as general revenue, because lottery income targeted for, say, education represents money that the state does not have to come up with from the taxsupported general fund). The thirty-eight state lotteries have been enormously successful at raising money: last year, they raked in over $35 billion. Overwhelmingly, lotteries draw their players from the poorer and less-educated members of society, those least able to afford to contribute to the state’s coffers. The states could raise this money openly through taxes, but taxes make voters angry. Lottery players, on the other hand, don’t get angry, because they choose to purchase tickets.They choose this because they believe the states’ lies that playing the lottery might really lift them from poverty or drudgery. They believe these lies because the states work very hard to make players believe them.

Lottery commissions are public entities and, as such, are not subject to the Federal Trade Commission regulations that mandate truth in advertising. Nor are they monitored by the Better Business Bureau.Lotteries are regulated only by the state governments themselves—the same state governments that depend on lottery profits to make up anywhere from 2 to 10 percent of their revenues. The result is that, in their quest for profits, more than a few state lotteries forgo their regulatory role, acting more like for-profit corporations than government agencies. State lotteries do whatever it takes—sophisticated advertising, specialized marketing techniques, clever slogans—to sell their product. They do this even when it means misleading players about their odds of winning, introducing more addictive games that aggressively target the poor and looking away while minors gamble. In their hucksterism, the states have been aided and abetted by the federal government, which, in a 1975 fit of devolution, gave the states complete autonomy over the lotteries.