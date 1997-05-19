The Numbers Game

The lotteries’ hard-sell, misleading approach is particularly galling because it isn’t necessary. Lotteries that have experimented with low-key, "soft-sell" ads and stricter compliance standards have been surprised at the reaction. Over the past year, the New York Lottery has found that its recent attitude adjustment did not mean losing revenue. The lottery has pulled all advertising for its Quick Draw (Keno) game, because, as lottery spokesman Richard Grenell put it, "the state’s responsibility is to regulate the game; we have no responsibility to advertise and suggest that people play." Before Pataki’s involvement, ad campaigns were full of slogans like "all you need is a dollar and a dream," and "we won’t stop until everyone’s a millionaire." The new slogan, which refers to the lottery’s contribution to education, is "the new york lottery makes us all a little richer." The lottery backs this up with promotions like "Wired for Education," which recently connected 3,000 schools and libraries in the state to the Internet. New York’s lottery still advertises as aggressively as ever, but the ads now are much more realistic. Instead of promising endless riches, they highlight the fact that profits go to help the schools. And sales just keep going up.

Today’s lotteries have evolved into the opposite of what they were intended to be. In the early days of the country, lotteries were even more commonplace than they are today. They were sponsored by the states and held as needed, financing such projects as reconstructing Faneuil Hall in Boston and buildings on the campuses of Harvard and Yale. They gathered funds for a specific, limited purpose, and they offered modest rewards to the winner. These public works lotteries had far more in common with church and school charity raffles than with today’s state lotteries. They remained popular fund-raisers through the early 1800s. But then lotteries began to be privatized; individual dealers, instead of the state, began selling tickets. Eventually these dealers took over the management of the lotteries themselves. The resulting fraud and corruption forced every state to outlaw them in the latter half of the century.

In the absence of legal lotteries, illegal numbers games emerged; they, too, became increasingly popular, bringing with them organized crime. Hoping to divert money away from these games, New Hampshire and New York reinstituted state lotteries in the 1960s. By 1975, eleven states had followed their lead.The lottery proponents’ arguments were almost always the same: Wouldn’t you rather the state profit from gambling than the mob? Wouldn’t you rather have a lottery than higher taxes? The reasoning was logical, and the new lotteries might have gone along serving their purpose unobtrusively and relatively cleanly, if not for two equally significant developments. First, in 1975, the federal government lifted its ban on lottery ads—which prevented the lotteries from advertising on radio and television—and opened the door for the kind of manipulation discussed above. Second, having failed to learn their lesson from the early lotteries, the new ones began turning over the operation of their games to private companies.The introduction of private, for-profit companies has led, again, to widespread charges of corruption involving state officials and legislators.

At first, there were a dozen or so private companies competing to run the lotteries, but in the past two decades, that number has dwindled to two: GTECH and Automated Wagering International, Inc. (AWI). GTECH is, by an enormous margin, the most successful, with contracts for twenty-nine of the thirty-eight lotteries and 1996 revenues of $744 million. GTECH’s success comes in part because it is good at what it does, but also because the company has always been willing to go to great lengths to beat the competition.