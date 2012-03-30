The authors mentioned above look at the media industry in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, for example, and see a Washington ascendant. Certainly, in the age of Twitter and the 24-hour news cycle, proximity to the halls of the superpower is a draw for the news media nationally and globally. But financial media will remain drawn to New York for the same reason. Los Angeles exports film to the world and New York television. Each established hub is wildly successful in its niche, while Washington’s media exports are miniscule. Where Washington does excel is in activities benefitting from proximity to the federal government. Within defense, for example, management operations and contractors populate office parks in Northern Virginia, and cybersecurity is a growth industry, but defense manufacturing lies elsewhere.

The heightened global profile of certain cities does not mean that metros lower on the urban hierarchy will automatically lose high value prosperity-driving activity to the “peaks.” And while large metros that serve as nodes in a global network have their own gravity, other economic forces disperse activity into regions. Globalization therefore confronts places with a challenge: make yourselves both attractive and adhesive—“sticky” if you will, and dynamic—by fostering new entrepreneurship and investment, while maintaining the competitiveness of your region’s industry clusters.

How to do that? Places must offer firms a value proposition. In the knowledge economy and even in advanced manufacturing, skills will be key to this value proposition, and skills were the most prominent omission in the hierarchy discussions linked to above. But, depending on the cluster, there are other assets that places can offer as well, such as infrastructure, access to financial markets and VC networks, university research connections, or access to specialized suppliers. The point is that certain competitive advantages exploited by firms are public goods by nature. They exist outside of the firm but taper off with distance—they exist in regions, and root companies in regions.

The urban hierarchy of the United States is a complex network of people, industries, and places. Bolstering any point on the network can improve the competitiveness of the entire system. Some places may struggle to engage globally, but their more modest role in the nation’s urban system can still secure prosperity, if that system is working well.

The data suggest that the urban hierarchy of the U.S. is indeed balanced and healthy, full of specialized and prosperous smaller cities succeeding next to some of the world’s largest. Of the country’s largest metro areas, the top 10 ranked for patent applications per capita from 2001 to 2010 were Austin, Boise, Boston, Poughkeepsie, Raleigh, Rochester NY, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. The top ten for export intensity in 2010 were Baton Rouge, Grand Rapids, Greensboro NC, Indianapolis, Oxnard, Portland, San Jose, Toledo, Wichita, and Youngstown. The top 10 on personal income per capita included Baltimore, Boston, Bridgeport CT, Hartford CT, New York City, North Port-Sarasota FL, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington DC.