Fifteen years after everybody else, I've created a Web page about myself. It contains links to all my TRBs (until last week tucked behind a paywall, but now freely available) and other recent pieces; information about my forthcoming book, The Great Divergence; a bio; and more video of me discussing income inequality than any sensible person would ever unspool. For all I know, author Web pages are by now passé, supplanted by author holograms. I'm doing the best I can here, so be kind.

(While I'm on the subject, Public Affairs Books has for many years maintained an excellent Web site dedicated to the writings of my late wife, Marjorie Williams, with information about two posthumous anthologies of her work and links to other columns and magazine pieces available online.)