In my recent TRB column, "Crankocracy In America," I attributed to Charles Riley of CNN the calculation that "for 2011–2012 the 100 biggest individual donors to super PACs make up only 3.7 percent of the contributors but supply more than 80 percent of the cash." Riley did report this but the calculation was made by Doug Weber, a senior researcher at the Center For Responsive Politics. I regret the misattribution.