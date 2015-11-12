Rilke in English

Rilke is almost the first poet since the seventeenth century to find a fresh solution. His method is the direct opposite to that of the Elizabethans but, like them and unlike the Metaphysicals, he thinks in physical rather than intellectual symbols. While Shakespeare, for example, thought of the non-human world in terms of the human, Rilke thinks of the human in terms of the non-human, of what he calls Things (Dinge), a way of thought which, as he himself pointed out, is more characteristic of the child than of the adult. To the former, tables, dolls, houses, trees, dogs, etc., have a life which is just as real as their own or that of their parents. Indeed, as a rule children think of life in terms of things and animals rather than in terms of people: a conscious interest in people does not commonly begin until adolescence.

If you can manage it, return with a portion of your weaned and grown-up feeling to any one of the things of your childhood with which you were much occupied. Consider whether there was anything at all that was closer, more intimate and necessary to you than such a Thing. . . . Was it not with a Thing that you first shared your little heart, like a piece of bread that had to suffice for two?

Thus one of Rilke’s most characteristic devices is the expression of human life in terms of landscape:

O Mädchen,

dies: das wir liebten in uns, nicht Eines, ein

Künftiges, sondern

das zahllos Brauende; nicht ein einselnes Kind,

sondern die Väter, die wie Trümmer Gebirgs

uns im Grunde beruhn; sondern das trockene Flußbett

einstiger Mütter; sondern die ganze

lautlose Landschaft unter dem wolkingen oder

reinen Verhängnis; dies kam dir, Mädchen, zuvor. Oh, maid,

this: that we’ve loved, within us, not one, still to come, but all

the innumerable fermentation; not just a single child,

but the fathers, resting like mountain-ruins

within our depths—but the dry river-bed

of former mother—yes, and the whole of that

soundless landscape under its cloudy or

cloudless destiny: this got the start of you, maid

It is this kind of imagery which is already beginning to appear in English poetry {e.g., in Stephen Spender’s “Napoleon in 1814”) and is likely, I think, to become commoner.

But Rilke’s influence is not confined to certain technical tricks. It is, I believe, no accident that as the international crisis becomes more and more acute, the poet to whom writers are becoming increasingly drawn should be one who felt that it was pride and presumption to interfere with the lives of others (for each is unique and the apparent misfortunes of each may be his very way of salvation); one who occupied himself consistently and exclusively with his own inner life; one who wrote: