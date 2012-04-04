Regardless of where it begins—are manuscripts by women also submitted in smaller numbers?—it is clear from these statistics that the bias against women in publishing takes multiple forms. Wolitzer argues that books by women tend to be lumped together as “women’s fiction,” which segregates women writers and prevents them from “entering the larger, more influential playing field.” Publishers perpetuate this bias in ways large and small, including packaging that primes readers to regard women’s books as less important: Big novels by men often have text-only covers, while novels by women tend to be illustrated by domestic images. The underlying problem is that while women read books by male writers about male characters, men tend not to do the reverse. Men’s novels about suburbia (Franzen) are about society; women’s novels about suburbia (Wolitzer) are about women. This is true regardless of the novels’ quality or whether they are judged as important or not. It is the same unconscious sexism that prevented me, as a college student, from seeking out the works of Adrienne Rich: I believed that because they dealt with women’s issues, they were less important than the works of the canon to which I sought admittance.

Interestingly, women who write in the voices of male characters may receive wider recognition than those who write from an exclusively female point of view, as Julia Glass told Wolitzer. Reviewing the Best American Short Stories anthology last year, I noticed that though the balance of bylines was roughly equal, the vast majority of the stories were about male characters. If this is a conscious or unconscious adaptation on the part of female writers, it is a disturbing form of self-censorship.

But the question that remains is why women seem to be writing small novels. (I mean small in terms of size, not in terms of ambition.) Wolitzer believes that this too has to do with institutional bias. “If a woman writes a doorstop filled with free associations about life and love and childbirth and war, and jokes and recipes and maybe even a novel-within-a-novel, and anything else that will fit inside an endlessly elastic membrane, she risks being labeled undisciplined and self-indulgent,” she writes. I’d like to know what novel she has in mind, because I cannot think of any such book. What is most striking about contemporary novels by women, in fact, is how uniformly brief they are. What woman writer today, with the exception of Anne Rice and other popular authors, is writing doorstops? Looking at my bookshelves, I find only a handful from the last decade. There was Helen DeWitt’s The Last Samurai (a wild and original book that, though it was about a mother and son, blew the lid off the easy categorization of “women’s fiction”); Donna Tartt’s The Little Friend, but she had already published a blockbuster; and, with a stretch, Zadie Smith’s On Beauty, which also achieves the rare female distinction of an all-text cover.

Contrast this paltry list with the number of epic-length novels by men over the same period, including those by Jonathan Franzen, Jeffrey Eugenides, Richard Ford, and Chad Harbach, whose saga of a college baseball player, The Art of Fielding, was last year’s big critical success. Implicit but unmentioned in Wolitzer’s essay: High expectations mean a high advance—in Harbach’s case, in the upper six figures. There is a serious financial cost when women writers are overlooked. The fact that a male writer produces a doorstop, of course, doesn’t mean that he’s destined for immediate fame and fortune. In the last few years, at least two young male writers came out with gargantuan novels: Joshua Cohen with Witz and Adam Levin with The Instructions. Both were published by independent publishers; each garnered a few respectful reviews. Still, what woman novelist dares to debut with an 800-page book?

If women are disinclined to write long novels, it may be because they suspect, by virtue of all the signals large and small, that those novels are unwelcome. In “The Scent of a Woman’s Ink,” her excellent piece in Harper’s 14 years ago arguing against any inherent quality distinguishing women’s fiction from men’s, Francine Prose noted the discrimination that women have experienced from critics who failed to appreciate their writing for its own qualities, and instead insisted that it conform to their expectations of what it ought to be. She notes Frederick Crews, in The New York Review of Books, calling for a “correction” in the reputation of Flannery O’Connor, whose works, in contrast to those of Melville and James and Twain, “for all their brilliance cannot conceal a certain narrowness of emphasis and predictability of technique.” Has anyone ever accused Melville of being too expansive in contrast to Jane Austen? She accuses Richard Eder of patronizing Deborah Eisenberg by saying, essentially, that Eisenberg ought to limit herself to the inner landscape rather than the world at large: “Do we insist that contemporary male writers—Rick Moody, David Foster Wallace, Jonathan Franzen—stick to that narrow band of illumination?” There is more, plenty more, but we have the idea.