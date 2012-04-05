Barack Obama might as well throw in the towel, because Mitt Romney wrapped up the election just now. Which is probably for the best, because the campaign's already getting kind of tedious, and now we can turn our attention to other matters, like the Miami Marlins' new uniforms.

What, you hadn't heard? Romney has hired Republican fixer Ed Gillespie. Which means that...well, let's let uber-pundit Mark Halperin tell us what it means:

Whatever Romney's chances of winning the general election were before, they are higher now. Gillespie's strengths as a strategist are exactly what the underdog needs to start a comeback. He's a practitioner of the "what's mine is mine and what's yours we'll negotiate over" school of politics.

Ah, yes. What's clearly been hindering Romney's campaign so far is a dearth of dark-suited former lobbyists with deep GOP establishment ties. So let's bring in Gillespie, who, Politico tells us, "has served as a Capitol Hill leadership aide, a national and Virginia GOP chairman, and a senior aide in the George W. Bush White House. He also was a powerhouse lobbyist and founder of the Quinn Gillespie firm but he has not lobbied for five years."

What Gillespie has done in the past five years is co-found, with Karl Rove, the powerhouse PAC American Crossroads, which runs ads on behalf of Republican candidates, and its sister outfit Crossroads GPS, which focuses on "issues," not elections, and therefore does not need to disclose its donors (never mind that those "issues" include, for example, attacking Obama over the Solyndra debacle.) The Crossroads groups together spent $39 million leading up to the 2010 midterms and plan to spent at least $200 million this year.