“Um, I liked it,” I told him. He looked at me skeptically. “I was thinking we might do something a little more exciting.” He waggled his eyebrows.

A few months later, a PDF of the British version arrived in my inbox. It featured an illustration of a man and a woman, from the neck down, their hands intertwined. The woman is wearing a flowing, satiny blue dress (tight in the torso, of course—remember the wagging eyebrows). The title is embossed in gold. Below my name, a ship chugs along, the watery horizon fading into the woman’s dress. Wolitzer, I think, would spot at least five denigrating cover-art clichés.

But I didn’t mind. I was happy that my editor altered the cover of my book, advertising it more transparently as a woman’s story. It opened doors for me, gaining me readers I probably would not have found otherwise. It struck me as smart marketing, if not a declaration of the major “event” that an all-text cover apparently spells. A work doesn’t depreciate when it’s placed in a certain genre. In some instances, I think, it can even be elevated. And ultimately, it stands or falls on the merits of what’s inside. Wolitzer talks about the confining effects that such cover art implies, but there’s an alternate effect as well, one that is basic and benign: It helps readers find what they might like. And in helping readers, it helps writers.

I recognize that Wolitzer and Franklin aren’t dismissing the idea of women’s literature entirely. They probably wouldn’t tell me that I’m wrong to welcome my placement in the genre. They object merely to the relegation that this ostensible separation through visual cues implies. But the substance of their distinctions strike me as arbitrary, and arbitrary rules don’t aid the effort to expose real inequality. Laundry, swings, sandals—bad; text—good. Where did that come from? Are women bound by their sandals along with their bras? Are both now fodder for the fire?

I applaud serious consideration of the statistics that outline the deplorable scarcity of women’s written work. Numbers are useful and important in the fight for sexual equality. The fact that there is much less serious written work by women out there in the world strikes me as important in a macro sense—the same way that it strikes me as extremely important that women are paid less, on average, than men, for the same work. I’m glad someone is keeping a tally on both these fronts. The proliferation of explanations based on impressions, anecdotes, and a few scattered examples pleases me less. (Wolitzer does admit that these distinctions are easily challenged).