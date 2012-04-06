Note from Jonathan Cohn: Blah. That's the best way to describe the new jobs report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics published this morning. The reports suggests that the economy created just 120,000 jobs, on net, last month. That's lower than expectations and lower than the job creation numbers for the last few months. It could be statistical noise and it could be an error. Some of the underlying measures actually look pretty good. But it could also be a sign that the recovery, such that it is, is slowing a bit. As usual, I asked Gary Burtless, the labor economist at Brookings, what he thinks. Here's his response:

After six months of impressive job gains, the latest BLS employment report shows a sizeable slowdown in the pace of job growth. Between August 2011 and February 2012 monthly gains in payroll employment averaged slightly more than 200,000. In March employers reported an increase of just 120,000 jobs. All the job gains in recent months have been concentrated in the private sector. Government employment has been trending down. Thus, most of the drop in job growth was the result of slower rates of net hiring in the private sector.

The same falloff of employment gains is evident in the household survey. In the six months ending in February, the BLS found robust employment gains in the household survey. As a result, the unemployment rate fell 0.8 percentage points to 8.3 percent. In contrast, the March survey showed a small decline in the number of adults who report holding a job (-31,000). The unemployment rate fell because the labor force shrank by 164,000, reducing the number of jobless adults who were active job seekers.

The employer survey helps pinpoint the sectors where weakening has occurred. Two industries stand out. Employment in retail trade fell 34,000 in March. On average over the previous six months retail employment had increased by a monthly average of 11,000. Temporary help services employment fell slightly (-7,500), but this was a sizeable turnaround compared with the previous six months. Between August 2011 and February 2012 employment in the temporary help services industry climbed an average of 28,000 a month. Thus, the turnaround in temporary help employment accounts for about 36,000 of the falloff in job gains in March compared with the previous six months. Payroll changes in the temporary help industry often offer a signal of employers’ hiring intentions in coming months. The abrupt turnaround in temporary help employment growth may indicate weaker job gains in the next few months.