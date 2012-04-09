[Guest Post by Isaac Chotiner]

When Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ was released eight years ago, a vigorous debate ensued in newspapers and magazines over whether the film was anti-Semitic. A couple years later, an intoxicated Gibson was pulled over by the police, and took the opportunity to go on an anti-Semitic rant. I remember thinking that those who defended Gibson's movie must be strong believers in coincidence. After all, if the film was not anti-Semitic, then the fact was that the wrongly accused director of an unobjectionable film just happened to have the prejudices he was accused of harboring. But hey, coincidences do occur.

Now to John Derbyshire, the racist who National Review magazine has just canned for one of his racist rants. It's true that this particular rant did not appear on National Review's website, but the magazine decided to fire him for obvious reasons. Derbyshire has been with National Review for a long, long time, and he has been defended over the years by several of National Review's writers when he went on other very slightly less disgusting rants. My question is as follows: if Derbyshire's previous mutterings did not qualify him as a bigot, isn't it a strange coincidence that this innocent man so often accused of bigotry just happened to be...a bigot?

Perhaps part of the answer can be found in Rich Lowry's blog post on the subject. Lowry, the magazine's editor, writes as follows: