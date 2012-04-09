Ready. Set. Go. Last week, the first business day of April marked the starting line for the race against the H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2013, and 22,000 applications have already been filed in the first four days--the fastest rate since 2009.

The H-1B visa program is used by employers in the America to provide temporary visas for up to six years for foreigners in specialty occupations. H-1B applicants must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, but in many instances they have master’s and doctoral degrees.

H-1B visas are used by employers throughout America to acquire skills in information technology, science and engineering R&D, and other highly technical occupations for our nation’s major hubs of innovation and manufacturing. From large employers in Silicon Valley to smaller ones in America’s heartland, H-1B workers provide American companies with highly specialized skills in short supply in the American workforce.

At the beginning of April, employers race against the limited number of H-1B visas that can be granted every year. Since 2006 it has been set at 85,000 per fiscal year, which includes 20,000 that can only be used by foreigners possessing an American graduate degree. Depending on the year, H-1B visas can run out in a manner of hours, days, weeks, or months. During the Great Recession, the cap was not reached until January 31, 2011 for fiscal year 2011. But during years of economic growth, the cap was reached as early as April 3, 2007 for fiscal year 2008. This uncertainty of when the cap will be reached makes it difficult for employers to plan their long-term human resource strategies since they cannot predict whether a visa will be available to hire qualified candidates that happen to be foreign.