Scott Brown may not be Elizabeth Warren’s only opponent after all. In late March, Boston Mayor Tom Menino was asked by a television host if he was leaning toward a particular candidate in the Massachusetts senate race. Seems like an odd question. Wouldn’t a high-profile Democratic pol happily wield his influence to help reclaim Ted Kennedy’s seat? Not this one.

Menino, as is his wont, mumbled something--to the effect of “it’s a secret ballot”--and refused to endorse either candidate. This is not your typical political politesse. Menino is friends with Scott Brown, and is mistrustful of liberal candidates from outside the Beacon Hill political orbit.

Menino’s non-support could prove costly to Warren. While it’s a virtual certainty that he would never endorse a Republican, Menino could discourage his expansive political organization—the most powerful in the state—from supporting Warren, even if it came out strong for Barack Obama. And while Warren won’t lose liberal Boston, Menino could stunt her margin of victory there, in effect handing Brown a narrow statewide win. He could, in other words, pull another Harshbarger.

In 1998 Republican Paul Cellucci—a veteran state politician—ran for governor against Massachusetts Attorney General Scott Harshbarger—a Democrat with a penchant for prosecuting Menino’s buddies. In his half-decade as William Weld’s Lieutenant Governor, Cellucci had developed a good relationship with Menino, and the mayor refused to mobilize his army of city employees to vote, campaign, or GOTV for Harshbarger.