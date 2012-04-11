Another day, another report on the debates within Team Romney about how to go about humanizing the candidate. Philip Rucker writes in the Washington Post about the campaign's deliberations over when and how to make better use of Mitt's "anecdotes":

By now, many voters have heard that Mitt Romney once put the family dog, Seamus, in a crate and strapped him to the roof of a station wagon. But far fewer have heard that Romney and his sons once raced across a dark, placid lake on Jet Skis, “Baywatch”-style, to rescue strangers and their dog, McKenzie, after their boat capsized.

Or that Romney once temporarily closed the Boston headquarters of his private-equity firm to round up his co-workers, accountants and lawyers and fan out across Manhattan to search for Melissa Gay, his Bain Capital partner’s missing 14-year-old daughter.

Or that as a volunteer lay pastor of his Mormon congregation, Romney spent years counseling neighbors on their marriages and adoptions, helping the unemployed feed their families, and ministering to the sick and the addicted.

Like a similar New York Times piece last week, the article quotes Romney campaign advisers attributing Romney's reticence about these anecdotes to his old-fashioned modesty and discomfort talking about himself: “People care about what you’re going to do for them,” said Stuart Stevens, the campaign's chief strategist. “Will you be a strong leader? Will you be someone who is going to help me get a job? Will you be someone who’s going to change the direction of the country? How off-putting is it when you meet someone for the first time and they pull out their family pictures and say, ‘Let me tell you about my trip to the Grand Canyon’? No, you talk about mutual interests.”

What goes unsaid in these pieces, though, is that these anecdotes are not necessarily the hidden golden gems they are made out to be. Start with the rescue on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee. A good story to tell at summer BBQs, to be sure. But a campaign trail standard? I don't know. For a candidate who is trying to play down his extreme wealth, I'm not sure it's such a good idea to be reminding voters of your $10 million, 5,400 square foot New England lakeside estate, which sits on 11 acres and apparently has enough jet skis lying around that you and your sons can zip out on the "placid" waters when you see some trouble afoot. The story pretty much screams noblesse oblige.

As does the tale of Romney suspending operations at Bain so that he and his fellow private equity hawks could go hunting for a colleague's daughter in the wild streets of crack-era New York City. That anecdote is a bit more compelling than the Great Jet-Ski Rescue, but it's not exactly untold -- Romney's campaign ran an ad about it in 2008, which his Super-PAC this year appropriated for its own commercial (thereby skirting FEC rules against overlapping efforts between the campaign and Super-PAC.) Regardless, I'm not really sure what the point of this story would be, from a campaign perspective -- that Romney was so big-hearted that he was willing to stop making a ton of dough for a few days to help out a worried colleague?