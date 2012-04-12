Critics of the Affordable Care Act keep insisting that the law will increase the deficit. But the best evidence we have, from the most trusted authorities we have, suggests that those critics are wrong – and that the law, if anything, will reduce the deficit.

I know that many people find that difficult to believe. But, really, it’s neither complicated nor far-fetched. The law spends a lot of money, in order to make Medicaid available to more people and to provide subsidies for lower- and middle-income Americans buying private insurance. But it also finds a lot of money to pay for those new expenditures—mainly by raising some taxes, mostly on very wealthy people, and then reducing the cost of Medicare, mostly through cuts designed to eliminate corporate welfare or foster more efficient treatment.

Nobody can be 100 percent certain how it will all work. But the best guess of the Congressional Budget Office is that the law will actually reduce future deficits. That finding has never satisfied the critics, who have waged an all-out campaign to prove their point, even if that means peddling some blatant misrepresentations. It happened last month, when Republicans and their allies claimed new CBO projections showed the law would cost about twice as much as the agency had initially predicted. In fact, the new CBO projections showed no such thing, as CBO director Doug Elmendorf explained on the agency's website. Now they’re at it again, only this time their source isn’t a government report. It’s a report from Mercatus, a research center supported based at George Mason University.

The report claims that the health care law will cost $340 billion more than the CBO has estimated. The report's author is Charles Blahous, a senior research associate at Mercatus and one of two official, government-appointed trustees who watch over the Medicare fund that covers hospital expenses.