FEMALE NUDITY FIRST surfaced onstage in America in the burlesques of the 1840s through 1960s, which spoofed the social behaviors of the upper classes with performances featuring bawdy humor and scantily clad women. These women used near-nakedness as a way of being funny; Lydia Thompson, the famous burlesque actress of the late 1860s, once wore skimpy tights while playing a man, and her show became one of the most successful in New York. By the end of the nineteenth century, burlesque comedy had begun to use naked women largely as props, featuring men who leered at the ladies and made sexual jokes. And by the 1920s and ’30s, these shows had devolved into stripteases, until pornography became widespread enough to render burlesques mostly obsolete. So in the entertainment world, nudity evolved as a tactic used mostly for the purposes of male titillation.

Even today, female nudity, though occasionally unglamorous, is rarely unappealing onscreen. Aging women’s bodies are sometimes used for comedic shock value (Kathy Bates’s hot tub scene in About Schmidt, 85-year-old Jessica Tandy skinny-dipping in Camilla) or to winkingly show us they’ve still got it (Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, who wows Jack Nicholson when he accidentally glimpses her in the buff). But it is hard to summon another example of a young female body used onscreen as anything but an object of lust. “Girls” is unique as a genuine portrait of young women being naked with men and feeling weird about it, rather than sexy or triumphant.

Because “Sex and the City” comparisons are inevitable—and the show invites them, as one character has a “Sex and the City” poster on her bedroom wall—it is hard not to think of Samantha in bed with some strapping creature, looking lithe and blissful. On “Sex and the City,” sex was a prize, an achievement, a consummation; on “Girls,” it is a marker of adulthood to be grimly tolerated, like having a job or paying rent. What made “Sex and the City” funny was the incongruity of hearing “I’m done with dick” and “It’s my clitoris, not the sphinx” from women with impeccable hairdos and glossy Jimmy Choo pumps. Their over-sharing was a spectacle; they shocked us with their raunch. Not so in “Girls,” where no one has fabulous stories to tell about sex or even seems particularly eager to talk about it. It mostly just exhausts and confounds.

Of course, these “Girls” are at one end of the developmental spectrum of adulthood, embarking upon careers and learning their way through an overwhelming city. The women of “Sex and the City” were at the other end, already professionally established and pushing up against a different kind of adulthood—the pressure to settle down. Carrie and her crew bonded over sex; Hannah and her friends bond over the daily humiliations of life as a twenty-something young woman in the city. The depth of their connection comes from understanding and offsetting each other’s anxieties, which are sometimes related to their bodies and sometimes related to the world outside: parents, jobs, money. On “Sex and the City,” female insecurities seemed fleeting, always attached to a particular relationship with a particular man, and easily banished over cocktails with the girls. These were slick women who had it together in every way but one: They were single. The protagonists of “Girls” are a mess in every way but one: They have each other.

DUNHAM DERIVES MUCH of her humor from forcing her characters to endure long bouts of situational awkwardness that they themselves provoke. Hannah makes a tragically inappropriate joke about rape during a job interview, and we see her interviewer’s face slowly frost over. Hannah lies in a gynecologist’s chair and rambles through a speech culminating in the revelation that perhaps she wants AIDS, and the doctor looks up at her in horrified reproach. And so she is far less reminiscent of the posh ladies of “Sex and the City” than of a certain species of male comedian: the likes of Woody Allen and Larry David and, as Emily Nussbaum wisely points out in her New York cover story, Louis CK. These are decidedly average-looking men who seem displeased with their bodies but resigned to them. When they attempt sex or seduction, the results are similarly dispiriting. “I ate too much and masturbated too recently,” Louis CK says in one stand-up bit. “The meal is not over when I’m full. The meal is over when I hate myself.” The body is a source of countless humiliations: social, scatological, sexual. On “Girls,” Hannah eats a cupcake in the bathtub and, at one point, wearing only a towel, googles the phrase “diseases that come from no condom for one second.” “You were never fat, you were soft and round like a dumpling,” an ex-boyfriend tells her. “Thanks,” she replies.