Those Cultural Adamses



In the first place, with three large benevolences (The National Endowment for the Humanities, The Andrew Mellon Foundation and The Atlantic-Richfield Company) entering the event determined to clear their Bicentennial consciences, and with several cultural sideshows (books, student and teacher guides and background films) grouping themselves conspicuously around the main tent, everybody in the main tent was sure to be uptight. They have been. And in the second place, with education and national uplift expected to rage through each and every minute of every show the uptightness was sure to be of a certain deadly kind. It has been. Each Tuesday I've found myself back in a high school history class staring greenly at such forgettable items as the conditions of the Treaty of Ghent, and each Tuesday I've heard the educational machinery grinding sadly behind lines like, "We shall need a President who can be above party politics" (to John Adams before he was nominated for the presidency) and "1 have of course read your Federalist papers" (Mr. Adams to Alexander Hamilton) and "So now the fools have guillotined their king ...1 have no faith in the mob" (Hamilton himself, speaking his deep mind). But if culture and light may be imagined to be the motive power behind such junk, what of lesser lines, lines of no high school significance, lines like these between Mr. and Mrs. Adams in their own parlor after a sojourn abroad?

—Look at the condition of the furniture.

—I don't care. It's worth anything to be in our own home at last.



One reviewer 1 read reported that the show's producer, Virginia Kassel, had said that the family talk in the shows was sugar to coat history's pill. If in fact she said this—and I will return to the possibility—she should not have been the show's producer at all; but if she did not say this the lines still need to be explained, and my explanation is just that such lines are what you get from nine writers.

But why did the production need nine writers? Logistically there must of course have been great pressure to produce many great lines fast, and that pressure must have been converted, economically, to pressure to bring extra writing bodies into service (in fact a writers' strike held up production for some weeks), but such troubles could not have been the primal cause for nine writers. The primal cause must have been present before the production line was set up. The production needed nine writers because it was from the beginning—in the conceivings of those who conceived it—too big and important to be turned to any one writer. Or to any one mind. It could therefore only be consummated by mindlessness, that is, by committee.