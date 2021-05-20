Penny Wise, Pound Foolish

Pound begins with Confucius and the complete corrective to false knowledge inherent in the Chinese ideogram. Thence he sweeps zigzag through the entire field of culture … as only Pound would dare to do and get away with it. Aristotle comes next to Confucius, so far as I can see, though with all manner of texts and personalities between them. And the man continues—with enough damn silliness to purge a constipated mule by way of laughter. He flops about from lap to lap of some of the shoddiest fakirs of our time, frantically seeking to discover.He raves about his perverse preferences as though he were a pale schoolgirl with her first male teacher and then … brings himself back to seriousness by sheer muscle power of the understanding, raising his chin once again above the bar, for the hundredth time. It’s heartbreaking to watch him and a relief when he comes, as he always seems to, once more through.

What Pound is attempting brilliantly in his book, for all its follies, is to cut short the awful waste of life we suffer to gain knowledge. He is attempting to make it good form to find a way to the gist of learning; before we are crippled by age and cannot make use of it. The swiftness with which we get knowledge should be one of its major virtues.