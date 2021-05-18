Six Shaggy

Once upon a time when man begun

To fight his fellow man with all them big gun

And them bomb.

And bomb got big and dangereux, then come

Much talk not use big bomb, or use not much.

But use ze old small bomb, or use small leaflet and like such.

Mixed in was money talk, how fellow men.

If put in clover were, be pronto frien'.

At which some old wise guy jump up, act funny

And rave, "If give you must give more you must than money."

Den walk away!

So den much argue what ze old guy say:

Give quarter? Give no quarter? — so fight

Long into night

And tempers hotted up like lectric light.

Till one heap ,big-voice chief say what to do

Was give ze works to fellow men: give bomb and dough.

So did. But plan no good. Ze fellow men

Got foeful fierce and heap much bad words pen.

So chiefs got mad and said them words not nize

And said old wise guy best been shot sunrise.



—How come them dumb no get ze wise guy's wise?