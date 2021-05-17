The Washington Rag-Time After-Election Gloom-Doom Stomp

I’d sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune
Sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune
In the very bluest blues town
The ain’t nobody home town
Where I sit and watch the cold come down
down
Sit and watch the cold come down
yeah
cat and dog
dig that
I’d blow this town away if I had a fan
Blow this town away if I had a fan
Town for vulture and ashcan
Bad town yeah man
Where I sit and watch the bad go on
on
Sit and watch the bad go on
zowie
zip zap
boola
But I’m stuck right in this town for four sad more
Stuck right in this town for four sad more
All stuck and sad and sore
Contemplating four
More of what we didn’t need one more
more
Didn’t need one sad bad little more
cut
This poem appeared in the November 18, 1972 issue of the magazine.