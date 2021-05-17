The Washington Rag-Time After-Election Gloom-Doom Stomp

I’d sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune

Sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune

In the very bluest blues town

The ain’t nobody home town

Where I sit and watch the cold come down

down

Sit and watch the cold come down



yeah

cat and dog

dig that



I’d blow this town away if I had a fan

Blow this town away if I had a fan

Town for vulture and ashcan

Bad town yeah man

Where I sit and watch the bad go on

on

Sit and watch the bad go on



zowie

zip zap

boola



But I’m stuck right in this town for four sad more

Stuck right in this town for four sad more

All stuck and sad and sore

Contemplating four

More of what we didn’t need one more

more

Didn’t need one sad bad little more



cut

This poem appeared in the November 18, 1972 issue of the magazine.