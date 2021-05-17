You are using an outdated browser.
The Washington Rag-Time After-Election Gloom-Doom Stomp

I’d sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune
Sing the nobody’s home town blues if I knew the tune
In the very bluest blues town
The ain’t nobody home town
Where I sit and watch the cold come down
                                                                          down
Sit and watch the cold come down

                                   yeah
                                         cat and dog
                              dig that

I’d blow this town away if I had a fan
Blow this town away if I had a fan
Town for vulture and ashcan
Bad town yeah man
Where I sit and watch the bad go on
                                                              on
Sit and watch the bad go on

                                   zowie
                                         zip zap
                              boola

But I’m stuck right in this town for four sad more
Stuck right in this town for four sad more
All stuck and sad and sore
Contemplating four
More of what we didn’t need one more
                                                                 more
Didn’t need one sad bad little more

                                                       cut

This poem appeared in the November 18, 1972 issue of the magazine.