I.The Man Who Could Do It Himself

This must be done in narrative form. Imagine

A boy with the world before him,

Blond hair (that is, the boy), blue eyes,

And the rest of the paraphernalia for, if not

Light, culture and joy,

At least a wife in the best part of town

And a pretty home

(Which he’d built himself),

And a good name in a sound business, and friends

(Who had built themselves), so that

Our boy could be sure forever or nearly that nothing

Or nearly nothing

Except perhaps war and the fall-out

Would presume to unbuild his self-made, blue-blond destine—

Imagine this if you please, and then

Cast your envious eyes upon his other

And multiple parts: a workshop

Equipped with a lathe, a vise and hundreds

Of Stanley hammers, as well as

A studio, a bar and some hi-fi tweeters—

All of this

Used up to the hilt by our hero who was,

If there ever was,

A kind of a green-thumb character who could

Make what he wanted at will, a table, a fortune—

Are you not jealous?

Well,

Hear this. He took some

Canadian Oil last week, some rags, a match,

And his wife, tweeters, the works, and when he had

Got it all going good with his green thumb,

He jumped in himself with a guitar he had constructed

Out of a packing box, a cat, this sort of thing,

And he strummed upon it and sat him down to sing:

Do it yourself, fol-de-rol, fol-de-rol;

Be your own man and fate.

Do it yourself, fol-de-rol, fol-de-rol.

Don’t wait, and wait, and wait.

II. And His Girl

And there was a similar case of a girl of the highest

And furthest fashion whose passion

For dresses of subtly slubbed silk and nubby linen

And for blousebacked batwing suits of beige meringue tweed

Was insatiable so she filled

All her closets with these as well as with

Beach coats belted and cropped in a bright tangerine,

Loose-sleeved, boat-necked sweaters with blazer stripes,

And shoes bowed in velvet and jewelled

and then she

Got in her most complete closet, undressed completely,

Proceeded to pose with a simple brown-colored, loose-capped,

Belted fifth of subtly slubbed Southern

Comfort

and six months later

Emerged as a full-page wreck

For Peck & Peck.