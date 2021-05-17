Housmaning Into the Seventies

The Confines of Criticism

by A. E. Housman

(Cambridge University Press; $2.95)

Eight and fifty years ago A. E. Housman delivered at Cambridge a lecture conceived in bitterness at what was happening to scholarship. He singled out an Oxford man, Algernon Swinburne, for special blame. Swinburne had taken as a masterpiece one line by Shelley that Housman wanted to demonstrate was unfinished (Housman couldn’t demonstrate Shelley’s dissatisfaction with it for sure; hence the publishing delay of eight and fifty). The line—“Fresh spring, and summer, and winter hoar”—wasn’t important, but the Swinburne procedure with it was. Swinburne had abandoned observation for epithet. He had said that “the melodious effect of [the line’s] exquisite inequality . . . was a thing to thrill the veins and draw tears to the eyes of all men.” If he had played scholar, Housman felt, rather than violinist he might have noted that the line was short a foot and a season—and let readers judge for themselves its exquisiteness.

The year (1911) of Housman’s lecture was also the year of the publication of the eleventh edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica, a great year, maybe the last great year of a dying cause. In 1912 came Poetry of Chicago, followed closely by Ezra Pound, T. S. Eliot, the War and all those other persons and things we now think of nostalgically as modern. Housman was not modern; he was a crusty old Latinist who concluded his lecture with a spirited diatribe against keeping up with the Joneses, what he called “servility shown toward the living.” The servility was often found “in company with lack of veneration for the dead.” Housman counseled thinking “more of the dead than of the living.” He added: