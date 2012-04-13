Perhaps he hasn’t taken a factory tour in awhile, but American manufacturing is well past the old Rust Belt/smokestack days. High-tech and innovation-driven and generating advanced manufacturing is the order of the day and a major advantage for U.S. companies.

At one point he says, “If you want to subsidize R&D, then subsidize R&D--there’s no need for the backdoor of an across-the-board subsidy to factory owners regardless of how much R&D they actually do.”

Well, they “actually do” a lot of it. As we noted in a report released in early February, America’s manufacturing sector makes up about 11 percent of U.S. GDP, but it accounts for 68 percent of all R&D spending by U.S. companies. This innovative effort is deeply embedded in the processes and practicalities of the production cycle. For that reason, this high level of innovation investment has concrete results. As our colleague, Howard Wial, has noted previously, the National Science Foundation found that, between 2006 and 2008, 22 percent of U.S. manufacturing companies produced a new product or service. Only 8 percent of non-manufacturing firms could say that. R&D investment has financial returns of its own, as well. Sixty percent of royalty income from intellectual property occurs in manufacturing companies.

All this innovation leads to more efficient processes and newer and better products, but there is also a spillover into the broader economy. Our service industry benefits greatly from innovation in the production sector. So investment in R&D is hardly separate from investment in manufacturing.

Manufacturing also looms very large as a tradeable sector. As the nation began its long climb out of the worst recession since the 1930s, manufacturing represented almost two-thirds of overall exports and three-quarters of export growth. One might note as an aside here that it is impossible to have a vibrant economy without a competitive trade sector.