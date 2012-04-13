For low-income women in particular, often the only option is day care that government agencies provide—sometimes through national programs, like Head Start, and sometimes through state programs. Even many middle-income families depend on after-school activities that the public schools provide. (My family certainly does.) But funding for those come from the states, which, particularly during times of slow growth, depend upon federal money to provide sufficient services.

Romney has not said explicitly that he wants to cut funding for these programs or for other programs, offering financial assistance for food and housing, on which so many parents depend. But Romney has pledged to cap federal spending at 20 percent of Gross Domestic Product, while reserving a fifth of that for defense spending and adhering to a balanced budget amendment. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, distributing such cuts evenly across the budget (while exempting Social Security, as Romney has said he would) would “require cuts of 35 percent in 2016 and 56 percent in 2022.” Even if the cuts didn’t affect all programs equally, they’d surely affect at least some of the programs—and some of them substantially.

Romney has specified cuts he’d make to Medicaid: They would be severe, as discussed previously in this space. He’s also pledged to repeal the Affordable Care Act. This would obviously affect low-income parents, since many of their children would not have health insurance. But it would also affect middle-income families. Many of them would also end up uninsured, or at least struggling more to pay for health insurance, since the law makes subsidies available to people making up to four times the poverty line—or about $88,000 a year for a family of four. And don’t forget that Medicaid is also a major financier of nursing home services. That may not sound like it has anything to do with parenting, but caregivers for children frequently end up as caregivers for elderly relatives. Without Medicaid, that can be a much greater financial burden.

So what does Romney offer parents? Tax cuts, of course. But, as you may have heard, the majority of people won’t get that much money. According to an analysis from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, filers in the lowest income quintile would actually see their tax liability rise while those in the second quintile would see their tax liability fall by less than $100 per household, on average. Those in the middle income would get a tax cut of about $800 per household. The top two quintiles would do a lot better, getting average tax breaks of $2,100 and $16,100.

The first two quintiles would seem to be clearly worse off, given how much they'd lose from dimishined public services. It’s a bit less clear cut with the middle quintile and would obviously depend a great deal more on specific circumstances. But once you factor how much even middle-income parents depend upon programs like federal assistance for college tuition, it's hard to see how they'd be better off and easy to see how they might be worse off.