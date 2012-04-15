"One man--unknown to me previously--observed that I must be the most self-obsessed person he'd ever encountered, to give so much thought to a subject as shallow and meaningless as my head of hair. Most shocking of all, for some, was that $800 price tag."

--Joyce Maynard--voice of her (Woodstock) generation, onetime amuse-bouche to J.D. Salinger, sometime adoptive parent to Ethiopian orphans, betrayer of non-adoptive daughterly secrets, etc., etc.-- in the New York Times's T Magazine supplement, April 15, 2012.