Silberman and Sutton also sit on the federal bench. They made their statements via rulings, when lawsuits challenging the law came before them. "Appellants cannot find real support for their proposed rule in either the text of the Constitution or Supreme Court precedent," Silberman wrote in his decision.

Some of the law's critics have suggested that, as appellate judges, both Silberman and Sutton might have been reluctant to overturn past decisions, preferring to leave that job to the Supreme Court. But that's precisely the point: Conservatives faithful to traditional interpretations of the Constitution believe the individual mandate, even if novel, falls well within the existing boundaries of constitutional power.

With virtual unanimity, less conservative (in the political sense) legal experts seem to agree on this. Just last week, Harvard Law School's Lawrence Lessig weighed in on the case at the Atlantic:

Whether wise or not, Obamacare is plainly constitutional under the Court's existing precedents. That's not to say the Court couldn't make up a new rule by which the law was deemed unconstitutional. But against the history of the repeated embarrassments that the Court has suffered as it has tried to police Congress' commerce authority, it seemed genuinely unimaginable that it would again make the same mistake.

If five justices want to strike down the individual mandate, they can. But to do so honestly, they would have to admit that they were rejecting precedent and drawing new lines around federal power.

Sometimes the circumstances demand this kind of judicial activism. Lessig doesn't seem to think this is one of those times. As readers of this space know, neither do I.