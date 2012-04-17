If you’re still filling out your tax forms, it may be tempting to cut some corners and tell a few white lies. But as the ethics-deficient politicians listed below can tell you, tax evasion doesn’t end well. Here’s a guide on “what-not-to-do,” courtesy of political figures, past and present.

Spiro Agnew. The only vice president to resign due to criminal charges, Agnew left office in 1973 just ten months before Richard Nixon’s departure would have made him president. Instead, he pleaded “no-contest” to one count of income tax evasion, and, in exchange for his plea and resignation, federal prosecutors dropped a slew of other charges—including accepting bribes, extortion and other instances of government corruption from his time as vice president, Maryland governor, and Baltimore County Executive.

Timothy Geithner. Those of us intimidated by the endless paperwork that the IRS demands should find it reassuring that even the U.S. treasury secretary has trouble filling out his tax forms. Geithner’s sins—he failed to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes for a number of years while he working at the International Monetary Fund—came to light when he was being vetted in 2009, but it didn’t sink his confirmation. He has been reported as saying he should’ve known better, but that the mistake was unintentional.

Tom Daschle. As with Geithner, Daschle’s tax problems emerged when President Obama tried to nominate the former Senate Democratic leader to head the department of Health and Human Services. Daschle, though, withdrew his name from consideration when questions arose about his failure to fully pay his taxes from 2005 through 2009.